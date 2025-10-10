New state superintendent, private prison, OKC bond vote and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civic Leader Andy Moore about new State Superintendent Lindel Fields taking over the Department of Education, former State Superintendent Ryan Walters facing an investigation from the Ethics Commission and Gov. Kevin Stitt making other changes to education in Oklahoma.

The trio also the state entering into a $100 million contract with a private prison group to house undocumented migrants and OKC voters deciding on a $2.7 billion bond.