Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

New state superintendent, private prison, OKC bond vote and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillAndy Moore
Published October 10, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civic Leader Andy Moore about new State Superintendent Lindel Fields taking over the Department of Education, former State Superintendent Ryan Walters facing an investigation from the Ethics Commission and Gov. Kevin Stitt making other changes to education in Oklahoma.

The trio also the state entering into a $100 million contract with a private prison group to house undocumented migrants and OKC voters deciding on a $2.7 billion bond.

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE)Ryan WaltersethicsOklahoma Ethics Commission2025 Oklahoma Elections2025 ElectionsOklahoma Cityinfrastructure
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Andy Moore
Andy Moore is a political commentator for KOSU's weekly radio segment and podcast This Week in Oklahoma Politics.
