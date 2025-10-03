Ryan Walters resignation, Stitt's Operation Guardian, water fluoridation study and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civic Leader Andy Moore about the official resignation of Ryan Walters as state superintendent, a Democratic lawmaker calling for an investigation of Walters over his association with Teachers' Freedom Alliance and a crackdown on illegal immigration by the Highway Patrol on I-40 in western Oklahoma.

The trio also discusses a report showing the fiscal impact on the state if local communities remove fluoride from their water supplies and the City of Lawton using artificial intelligence on recommendations to deal with homelessness.