Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Ryan Walters resignation, Stitt's Operation Guardian, water fluoridation study and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillAndy Moore
Published October 3, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civic Leader Andy Moore about the official resignation of Ryan Walters as state superintendent, a Democratic lawmaker calling for an investigation of Walters over his association with Teachers' Freedom Alliance and a crackdown on illegal immigration by the Highway Patrol on I-40 in western Oklahoma.

The trio also discusses a report showing the fiscal impact on the state if local communities remove fluoride from their water supplies and the City of Lawton using artificial intelligence on recommendations to deal with homelessness.

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics Ryan WaltersOklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE)immigration / migrationImmigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)Oklahoma Highway PatrolwaterLawtonartificial intelligence (AI)
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Andy Moore
Andy Moore is a political commentator for KOSU's weekly radio segment and podcast This Week in Oklahoma Politics.
