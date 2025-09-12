© 2025 KOSU
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Stitt's Operation SAFE, Walters' "woke" tests, a new governor's mansion and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillEmily Virgin
Published September 12, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and former Democratic House Minority Leader Emily Virgin about the governor's crackdown on homeless encampments in Tulsa, Attorney General Gentner Drummond taking issue with the resignation of the head of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services and Stitt-appointed members of the State Board of Education calling a special meeting in defiance of Superintendent Ryan Walters.

The trio also discusses a call by Walters to expand a Prager-U backed "America First" test to all out of state teachers and a Democratic state lawmaker calls for an AG's opinion on the legality of a new governor's mansion.

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics Kevin StitthomelessnessTulsaGentner DrummondOMESOklahoma State Board of EducationRyan Waltersteachers
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Emily Virgin
See stories by Emily Virgin
