Stitt's Operation SAFE, Walters' "woke" tests, a new governor's mansion and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and former Democratic House Minority Leader Emily Virgin about the governor's crackdown on homeless encampments in Tulsa, Attorney General Gentner Drummond taking issue with the resignation of the head of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services and Stitt-appointed members of the State Board of Education calling a special meeting in defiance of Superintendent Ryan Walters.

The trio also discusses a call by Walters to expand a Prager-U backed "America First" test to all out of state teachers and a Democratic state lawmaker calls for an AG's opinion on the legality of a new governor's mansion.