Rep. Ty Burns resignation, Highway Patrol troopers, new governor's mansion and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civic Leader Andy Moore about the resignation of a state lawmaker who pleaded guilty to domestic abuse and other charges, a federal judge blocking in-state tuition for undocumented students and the Attorney General saying the Oklahoma Highway Patrol must keep troopers in metropolitan areas.
The trio also discusses a special meeting of the State Board of Education and the Oklahoma Capitol Preservation Commission approves plans for a new governor's mansion.