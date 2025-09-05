© 2025 KOSU
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Rep. Ty Burns resignation, Highway Patrol troopers, new governor's mansion and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillAndy Moore
Published September 5, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civic Leader Andy Moore about the resignation of a state lawmaker who pleaded guilty to domestic abuse and other charges, a federal judge blocking in-state tuition for undocumented students and the Attorney General saying the Oklahoma Highway Patrol must keep troopers in metropolitan areas.

The trio also discusses a special meeting of the State Board of Education and the Oklahoma Capitol Preservation Commission approves plans for a new governor's mansion.

This Week in Oklahoma Politics domestic violenceimmigration / migrationhigher educationOklahoma Highway Patrollaw enforcementGentner DrummondOklahoma State Board of Education
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Andy Moore
