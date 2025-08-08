The office television scandal of Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with KOSU News Director Robby Korth about a recent situation where Oklahoma State Board of Education members claimed to have seen nude women on a television in the office of State Superintendent Ryan Walters while they were in executive session.

Walters then called the board members "liars" and demanded their removal from the board. He also openly questioned the involvement of Gov. Kevin Stitt in regard to the board members' claims.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have launched formal probes into the incident. Meanwhile, Oklahoma House Speaker Kyle Hilbert claims he has more information on what happened and called it "a bizarre accident."