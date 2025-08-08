© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

The office television scandal of Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters

By Michael Cross,
Robby Korth
Published August 8, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with KOSU News Director Robby Korth about a recent situation where Oklahoma State Board of Education members claimed to have seen nude women on a television in the office of State Superintendent Ryan Walters while they were in executive session.

Walters then called the board members "liars" and demanded their removal from the board. He also openly questioned the involvement of Gov. Kevin Stitt in regard to the board members' claims.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have launched formal probes into the incident. Meanwhile, Oklahoma House Speaker Kyle Hilbert claims he has more information on what happened and called it "a bizarre accident."

Sign up for The KOSU Daily newsletter!

Get the latest Oklahoma news in your inbox every weekday morning.

* indicates required

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics Ryan WaltersOklahoma State Board of Education
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Robby Korth
Robby Korth joined KOSU as its news director in November 2022.
See stories by Robby Korth
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content