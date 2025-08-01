© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Why a nickel refinery is operating in southwest Oklahoma despite tribal opposition

By Michael Cross,
Sarah Liese (Twilla)
Published August 1, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Indigenous Affairs reporter Sarah Liese about her recent three-part series on Westwin Elements, a nickel refinery in southern Oklahoma.

In the podcast, Liese reports on how the refinery was built on land near the Kiowa-Comanche-Apache Tribe. The plant is currently operating despite opposition from the tribe as well as local residents.

The three-part series is supported by the Earth Journalism Network. You can find the first story here, the second story here, and the third story is forthcoming.

Sign up for The KOSU Daily newsletter!

Get the latest Oklahoma news in your inbox every weekday morning.

* indicates required

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics LawtonIndigenous peoplesComanche NationApache Tribe of OklahomaKiowa Tribeenvironment
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Sarah Liese (Twilla)
Sarah Liese (Twilla) reports on Indigenous Affairs for KOSU.
See stories by Sarah Liese (Twilla)
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content