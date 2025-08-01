Why a nickel refinery is operating in southwest Oklahoma despite tribal opposition

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Indigenous Affairs reporter Sarah Liese about her recent three-part series on Westwin Elements, a nickel refinery in southern Oklahoma.

In the podcast, Liese reports on how the refinery was built on land near the Kiowa-Comanche-Apache Tribe. The plant is currently operating despite opposition from the tribe as well as local residents.

The three-part series is supported by the Earth Journalism Network. You can find the first story here, the second story here, and the third story is forthcoming.