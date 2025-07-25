© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Oklahoma seeks changes to food assistance program

By Michael Cross,
Anna Pope
Published July 25, 2025 at 7:39 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with KOSU agriculture and rural issues reporter Anna Pope about her recent story on Oklahoma asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture to restrict candy and soft drinks from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

The waiver comes as the federal government is also seeking changes to the food program through President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The state’s waiver has not been approved yet, but federal changes would impact its rollout.

Sign up for The KOSU Daily newsletter!

Get the latest Oklahoma news in your inbox every weekday morning.

* indicates required

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program)soda
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Anna Pope
Anna Pope is a reporter covering agriculture and rural issues at KOSU as a corps member with Report for America.
See stories by Anna Pope
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content