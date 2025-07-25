Oklahoma seeks changes to food assistance program

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with KOSU agriculture and rural issues reporter Anna Pope about her recent story on Oklahoma asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture to restrict candy and soft drinks from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

The waiver comes as the federal government is also seeking changes to the food program through President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The state’s waiver has not been approved yet, but federal changes would impact its rollout.