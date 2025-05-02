Social studies standards, March wildfires report, state budget countdown and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civic Leader Andy Moore about controversial social studies standards surviving a deadline at the State Capitol, Gov. Kevin Stitt appointing a new person to the State Board of Education and the governor's task force on March wildfires releasing its first report.

The trio also discusses the final month of the 2025 state legislature as lawmakers work to craft a budget for the fiscal year starting on July 1 and the Oklahoma Arts Council cancels its biennial conference amid uncertainty in state and federal funding.