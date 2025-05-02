© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Social studies standards, March wildfires report, state budget countdown and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillAndy Moore
Published May 2, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civic Leader Andy Moore about controversial social studies standards surviving a deadline at the State Capitol, Gov. Kevin Stitt appointing a new person to the State Board of Education and the governor's task force on March wildfires releasing its first report.

The trio also discusses the final month of the 2025 state legislature as lawmakers work to craft a budget for the fiscal year starting on July 1 and the Oklahoma Arts Council cancels its biennial conference amid uncertainty in state and federal funding.

Sign up for The KOSU Daily newsletter!

Get the latest Oklahoma news in your inbox every weekday morning.

* indicates required

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics Oklahoma's 2025 legislative sessionOklahoma State Board of EducationKevin Stittwildfiresfederal funding cuts
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Andy Moore
See stories by Andy Moore
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content