Ryan Walters on DEI, mental health hearing, President Trump's tariffs and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civic Leader Andy Moore about State Superintendent Ryan Walters' crack down on diversity, equity and inclusion and a four-hour hearing in the State House over concerns with the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

The trio also discusses Gov. Kevin Stitt calling for more power over picking Supreme Court justices and the impact of Trump Administration tariffs on Oklahoma farmers.