© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Ryan Walters on DEI, mental health hearing, President Trump's tariffs and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillAndy Moore
Published April 25, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civic Leader Andy Moore about State Superintendent Ryan Walters' crack down on diversity, equity and inclusion and a four-hour hearing in the State House over concerns with the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

The trio also discusses Gov. Kevin Stitt calling for more power over picking Supreme Court justices and the impact of Trump Administration tariffs on Oklahoma farmers.

Sign up for The KOSU Daily newsletter!

Get the latest Oklahoma news in your inbox every weekday morning.

* indicates required

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics Ryan WaltersdiversityOklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS)mental healthKevin StittOklahoma Supreme CourtOklahoma agricultureagriculture
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Andy Moore
See stories by Andy Moore
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content