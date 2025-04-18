State agency contract workers, new Supreme Court justice, open primaries challenge and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civic Leader Andy Moore about Gov. Kevin Stitt ordering a review of contractors in state agencies, the Department of Mental Health is asking for an extra $6.2 million this fiscal year to continue services through June and a Woodward lawyer is taking a seat on the state Supreme Court.

The trio also discusses the candidacy of House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson who becomes the first Democrat to run for governor in 2026 and the Republican Party suing to stop a state question designed to open primaries to all voters.