Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

State agency contract workers, new Supreme Court justice, open primaries challenge and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillAndy Moore
Published April 18, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civic Leader Andy Moore about Gov. Kevin Stitt ordering a review of contractors in state agencies, the Department of Mental Health is asking for an extra $6.2 million this fiscal year to continue services through June and a Woodward lawyer is taking a seat on the state Supreme Court.

The trio also discusses the candidacy of House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson who becomes the first Democrat to run for governor in 2026 and the Republican Party suing to stop a state question designed to open primaries to all voters.

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics Kevin StittOklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS)Oklahoma Supreme Court2026 Oklahoma Elections2026 ElectionsvotingOklahoma's 2025 legislative session
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
