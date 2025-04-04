SBE agenda delay, Ryan Walters' lawsuit, Stitt under fire and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civic Leader Andy Moore about the State Board of Education meeting canceled over concerns of violating the Open Meetings Act, Democrats at the State Capitol filing resolutions to reject social studies standards from the SBE and Superintendent Ryan Walters suing a national watchdog group over religion in public schools.

The trio also talks about Gov. Kevin Stitt and Attorney General Gentner Drummond trading jabs over religion in public schools and Stitt coming under fire for critical remarks against the former state Forestry Chief over recent wildfires.