Federal education funding, Muscogee sovereignty case, measles outbreak webpage and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and former Democratic House Leader Emily Virgin about President Trump's executive order calling for the dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education, State Superintendent Ryan Walters legal victory in a case regarding anti-bullying enforcement and a legal fight between the City of Tulsa and the Muscogee Nation getting two new participants: Gov. Kevin Stitt and tribal freedmen.

The trio also discusses the State Health Department's creation of a measles outbreak page on its website and the State Insurance Commissioner warning of increased premiums if ACA subsidies are allowed to expire at the end of the year.