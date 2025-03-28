© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Federal education funding, Muscogee sovereignty case, measles outbreak webpage and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillEmily Virgin
Published March 28, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and former Democratic House Leader Emily Virgin about President Trump's executive order calling for the dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education, State Superintendent Ryan Walters legal victory in a case regarding anti-bullying enforcement and a legal fight between the City of Tulsa and the Muscogee Nation getting two new participants: Gov. Kevin Stitt and tribal freedmen.

The trio also discusses the State Health Department's creation of a measles outbreak page on its website and the State Insurance Commissioner warning of increased premiums if ACA subsidies are allowed to expire at the end of the year.

Sign up for The KOSU Daily newsletter!

Get the latest Oklahoma news in your inbox every weekday morning.

* indicates required

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics U.S. Department of Education (USDE)Donald TrumpRyan WaltersbullyingTulsaMuscogee NationMuscogee FreedmenIndigenous peoplestribal sovereigntymeaslesOklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH)health insuranceAffordable Care Act (ACA)
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Emily Virgin
See stories by Emily Virgin
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content