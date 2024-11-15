Ryan Walters' busy week, Stitt's Faith-based Office, new Senate leadership and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about a busy week for State Superintendent Ryan Walters preparing for President-elect Trump to take office and possibly dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, Gov. Kevin Stitt creating an Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives and Senate Republican and Democrats electing new leadership.

The trio also discusses the State Supreme Court taking up the case of Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett over allegations he groped a man who works for a utility company regulated by the agency, and could Senator Markwayne Mullin or any other Oklahoman get a job with the new Trump Administration.