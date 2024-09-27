Ryan Walters lawsuit, illegal immigration, private school tax credits and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about a federal judge ruling against State Superintendent Ryan Walters in his legal battle with Oklahoma City television station KFOR, Attorney General Gentner Drummond asking an appellate court to overturn the injunction against Oklahoma's new anti-illegal immigration law and a consent decree to bring more mental health treatment with inmates in county jails.

The trio also talks about private school tax credits lacking transparency and more than 450,000 Oklahoma voters removed from the rolls.