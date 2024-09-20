Commissioner Todd Hiett, Ryan Walters investigation, Narcan vending machines and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about three Republican lawmakers calling on the state Supreme Court to disqualify Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett from utility rate hike cases, investigation against State Superintendent Ryan Walters and the Department of Education and ethics questions regarding a southeast Oklahoma representative over green-energy projects on his land.

The trio also discuses accusations against an organization behind the boycott of banks who support environmental, social and governance policies and the State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse removes harm reduction vending machines.