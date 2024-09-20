© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Commissioner Todd Hiett, Ryan Walters investigation, Narcan vending machines and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published September 20, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about three Republican lawmakers calling on the state Supreme Court to disqualify Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett from utility rate hike cases, investigation against State Superintendent Ryan Walters and the Department of Education and ethics questions regarding a southeast Oklahoma representative over green-energy projects on his land.

The trio also discuses accusations against an organization behind the boycott of banks who support environmental, social and governance policies and the State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse removes harm reduction vending machines.

* indicates required

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics Todd HiettOklahoma Corporation CommissionRyan WaltersJustin Humphreyethicsbanksmental healthOklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS)
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
See stories by Ryan Kiesel
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content