© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Minimum wage delay, Tulsa mayoral election, student literacy grant and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published September 13, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about State Question 832 to increase the minimum wage getting pushed for a vote in June 2026, the recount for Tulsa mayor ends with no significant changes and State Superintendent Ryan Walters along with the Board of Education face a couple of legal issues in the past week.

The trio also discusses the U.S. Department of Education giving $59M to Oklahoma for student literacy programs and Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert is leaving her position.

* indicates required

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics minimum wage2026 Oklahoma Elections2026 ElectionsTulsa2024 Oklahoma Elections2024 ElectionsOklahoma State Board of EducationRyan WaltersreadingU.S. Department of EducationCarrie Blumert
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
See stories by Ryan Kiesel
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content