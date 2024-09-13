Minimum wage delay, Tulsa mayoral election, student literacy grant and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about State Question 832 to increase the minimum wage getting pushed for a vote in June 2026, the recount for Tulsa mayor ends with no significant changes and State Superintendent Ryan Walters along with the Board of Education face a couple of legal issues in the past week.

The trio also discusses the U.S. Department of Education giving $59M to Oklahoma for student literacy programs and Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert is leaving her position.