Election results, Oklahoma Freedom Caucus, Ryan Walters' Bible mandate and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the expected changes in the state legislature after summer primary and runoff elections, a group of far right Republicans announce the creation of the Oklahoma Freedom Caucus and State Superintendent Ryan Walters' Bible mandate.

The trio also discusses a judge rejecting the consent decree announced by Attorney General Gentner Drummond to improve mental health in Oklahoma jails and what stories did we miss during our summer hiatus?