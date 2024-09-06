© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Election results, Oklahoma Freedom Caucus, Ryan Walters' Bible mandate and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published September 6, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the expected changes in the state legislature after summer primary and runoff elections, a group of far right Republicans announce the creation of the Oklahoma Freedom Caucus and State Superintendent Ryan Walters' Bible mandate.

The trio also discusses a judge rejecting the consent decree announced by Attorney General Gentner Drummond to improve mental health in Oklahoma jails and what stories did we miss during our summer hiatus?

* indicates required

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics 2024 Oklahoma Elections2024 ElectionsRepublican PartyRyan WaltersK-12 schoolsChristianitymental health
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
See stories by Ryan Kiesel
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content