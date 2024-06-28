Catholic charter school, Ryan Walters' rules, Senate special session and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the State Supreme Court ruling against a Catholic charter school finding it unconstitutional, Gov. Kevin Stitt creating advisors rather than cabinet members to avoid state law banning people from holding two separate offices.

The trio also discusses Stitt's approval of controversial State Department of Education rules championed by Superintendent Ryan Walters, and the State Senate is meeting in another special session next month.