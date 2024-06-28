© 2024 KOSU
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Catholic charter school, Ryan Walters' rules, Senate special session and more

By Michael Cross,
Ryan KieselNeva Hill
Published June 28, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the State Supreme Court ruling against a Catholic charter school finding it unconstitutional, Gov. Kevin Stitt creating advisors rather than cabinet members to avoid state law banning people from holding two separate offices.

The trio also discusses Stitt's approval of controversial State Department of Education rules championed by Superintendent Ryan Walters, and the State Senate is meeting in another special session next month.

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics State Virtual Charter School Boardvirtual schoolsKevin StittRyan WaltersOklahoma Department of Education
