Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Primary elections, Superintendent Ryan Walters spending, HB1775 blocked and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published June 21, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the primary elections, spending by State Superintendent Ryan Walters on public relations and the State Supreme Court ruling in favor of Edmond Public Schools to choose which books to keep in its library.

The trio also discusses the decision by a federal judge to block portions of a law to ban school classes on certain racial and gender topics, and Gov. Kevin Stitt calling on Oklahoma agencies to prepare for a conflict between the U.S. and China.

Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
See stories by Ryan Kiesel
