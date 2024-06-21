Primary elections, Superintendent Ryan Walters spending, HB1775 blocked and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the primary elections, spending by State Superintendent Ryan Walters on public relations and the State Supreme Court ruling in favor of Edmond Public Schools to choose which books to keep in its library.

The trio also discusses the decision by a federal judge to block portions of a law to ban school classes on certain racial and gender topics, and Gov. Kevin Stitt calling on Oklahoma agencies to prepare for a conflict between the U.S. and China.