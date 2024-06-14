Primary elections, special session, new jail land and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the upcoming primary elections, Gov. Kevin Stitt's call for a special session to consider his nomination of Mike Holder to the Board of Regents for A&M Colleges and Oklahoma County Commissioners moving forward with the purchase of land near Del City for a new jail.

The trio also discusses a decision by an Oklahoma County judge saying gubernatorial cabinet members cannot be dual office holders, and the same judge also rules in favor of opponents of a Catholic charter schools.