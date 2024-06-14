© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Primary elections, special session, new jail land and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published June 14, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the upcoming primary elections, Gov. Kevin Stitt's call for a special session to consider his nomination of Mike Holder to the Board of Regents for A&M Colleges and Oklahoma County Commissioners moving forward with the purchase of land near Del City for a new jail.

The trio also discusses a decision by an Oklahoma County judge saying gubernatorial cabinet members cannot be dual office holders, and the same judge also rules in favor of opponents of a Catholic charter schools.

* indicates required

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics 2024 Elections2024 Oklahoma Electionshigher educationOklahoma County Jail
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
See stories by Ryan Kiesel
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content