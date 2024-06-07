2024 legislative session, Ryan Walters' adviser and artificial intelligence

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the nearly $12.5B budget passed by lawmakers in the waning days of the 2024 legislative session, as well as an overview of the session itself.

The trio also discusses lawmakers wanting an inquiry by the attorney general of the top adviser for State Superintendent Ryan Walters and the governor's announcement of a partnership between the state and Google to provide instruction on artificial intelligence.