Immigration lawsuit, Oklahoma County Jail, budget agreement and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the State of Oklahoma facing a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice over its new immigration law, the Oklahoma City Council denying a special permit for a new Oklahoma County Jail near Del City and a budget agreement from state lawmakers.

The trio also discusses the passage of a revised version of the Oklahoma Survivors' Act to protect victims of domestic abuse from certain sentencing and approval of a $4.3M arch on the south side of the State Capitol.