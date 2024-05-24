© 2024 KOSU
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Immigration lawsuit, Oklahoma County Jail, budget agreement and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published May 24, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the State of Oklahoma facing a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice over its new immigration law, the Oklahoma City Council denying a special permit for a new Oklahoma County Jail near Del City and a budget agreement from state lawmakers.

The trio also discusses the passage of a revised version of the Oklahoma Survivors' Act to protect victims of domestic abuse from certain sentencing and approval of a $4.3M arch on the south side of the State Capitol.

Tags
immigration / migrationOklahoma County JailOklahoma CityOklahoma's 2024 legislative sessionState Budgetdomestic violence
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
