Catholic charter school, FY2024 budget, tribal compacts and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the Statewide Virtual Charter School moving forward with approving the nation's first religious charter school and the fiscal year 2024 budget becoming law without the governor's signature.

The trio also discusses Gov. Kevin Stitt promising to send National Guard members to the U.S. southern border at the request of the Texas governor and Stitt vetoing tribal compact extensions.