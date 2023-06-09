© 2021 KOSU
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Catholic charter school, FY2024 budget, tribal compacts and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published June 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the Statewide Virtual Charter School moving forward with approving the nation's first religious charter school and the fiscal year 2024 budget becoming law without the governor's signature.

The trio also discusses Gov. Kevin Stitt promising to send National Guard members to the U.S. southern border at the request of the Texas governor and Stitt vetoing tribal compact extensions.

charter schools, virtual schools, Indigenous peoples, Kevin Stitt, border security, immigration / migration, Greg Abbott, Texas
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
