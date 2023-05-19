© 2021 KOSU
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Special legislative session, education spending plan, Superintendent Ryan Walters and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published May 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about state lawmakers calling for a special session to run concurrently with the regular session, and Gov. Kevin Stitt and GOP legislative leaders celebrating an education funding plan.

The trio also talks about a former Department of Education employee saying State Superintendent Ryan Walters lied to lawmakers about current and future grants and Stitt saying the legislature needs to be subject to the Oklahoma Open Records Act.

Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
