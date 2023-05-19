Special legislative session, education spending plan, Superintendent Ryan Walters and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about state lawmakers calling for a special session to run concurrently with the regular session, and Gov. Kevin Stitt and GOP legislative leaders celebrating an education funding plan.

The trio also talks about a former Department of Education employee saying State Superintendent Ryan Walters lied to lawmakers about current and future grants and Stitt saying the legislature needs to be subject to the Oklahoma Open Records Act.