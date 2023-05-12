© 2021 KOSU
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Richard Glossip, education funding stalemate, Nathan Dahm and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published May 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the U.S. Supreme Court staying the execution of death row inmate Richard Glossip, the stalemate over education funding with two weeks left in the regular legislative session and the stack of Gov. Kevin Stitt's vetoes still waiting for a vote in the House and Senate.

The trio also discusses the ACLU of Oklahoma lawsuit over a new state law banning medical care for transgender minors and the election of State Senator Nathan Dahm for Chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party.

Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
