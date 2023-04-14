© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TWIOP.jpg
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Catholic charter school, Superintendent Ryan Walters, Turnpike extension stoppage and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published April 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the Statewide Virtual Charter School declining an application for the Catholic Church to set up the nation's first ever taxpayer funded religious school, the governor removing State Superintendent Ryan Walters as his Secretary of Education and Walters threatening to sue the Biden Administration over a proposed rule barring outright bans on transgender athletes from playing in certain sports.

The trio also talked about a work stoppage by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority on its $5B, 15-year ACCESS project and the favorability for former President Trump falling below 50% in Oklahoma.

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics charter schoolsCatholicismRyan WaltersKevin StittOklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA)transgenderLGBTQK-12 schoolsDonald Trump
Stay Connected
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
See stories by Ryan Kiesel