Catholic charter school, Superintendent Ryan Walters, Turnpike extension stoppage and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the Statewide Virtual Charter School declining an application for the Catholic Church to set up the nation's first ever taxpayer funded religious school, the governor removing State Superintendent Ryan Walters as his Secretary of Education and Walters threatening to sue the Biden Administration over a proposed rule barring outright bans on transgender athletes from playing in certain sports.

The trio also talked about a work stoppage by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority on its $5B, 15-year ACCESS project and the favorability for former President Trump falling below 50% in Oklahoma.