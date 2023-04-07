New education rules, Superintendent Ryan Walters, state park restaurants and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Attorney General Gentner Drummond releasing a binding opinion canceling controversial new rules from the State Board of Education on library books and sex education and Superintendent Ryan Walters choosing to not appear before lawmakers.

The trio also discusses dueling education bills causing a stir between the State House and Senate, and the Tourism Department announcing a new vendor for six state parks following the recent Swadley's scandal.