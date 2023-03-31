© 2021 KOSU
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Dean Davis censure, education bills, Superintendent Ryan Walters and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published March 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the censure of Representative Dean Davis after the Broken Arrow Republican was arrested on charges of public intoxication and the State Senate amending and passing education bills from the House causing a stalemate between the chambers.

The trio also discusses the legislature at the half way point in the 2023 session and controversial new rules passed by the State Board of Education.

This Week in Oklahoma Politics education fundingOklahoma's 2023 legislative sessionRyan WaltersOklahoma State Board of Education
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
