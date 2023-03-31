Dean Davis censure, education bills, Superintendent Ryan Walters and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the censure of Representative Dean Davis after the Broken Arrow Republican was arrested on charges of public intoxication and the State Senate amending and passing education bills from the House causing a stalemate between the chambers.

The trio also discusses the legislature at the half way point in the 2023 session and controversial new rules passed by the State Board of Education.