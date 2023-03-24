© 2021 KOSU
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Abortion ruling, toxic waste, Oklahoma Turnpike Authority audit and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published March 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Politics Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about a decision by the State Supreme Court allowing women the "limited right" to an abortion to save their lives, the Environmental Protection Agency telling Gov. Kevin Stitt he can't legally refuse shipment of toxic waste from a train derailment in Ohio and an advisory opinion from Attorney General Gentner Drummond over State Superintendent Ryan Walters' move to create new education rules.

The trio also discusses a call by the attorney general for an investigative audit of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and AG Drummond releasing a backlog of Open Records requests, with some dating back years before he took office.

abortionreproductive care in Oklahomareproductive care Oklahoma Supreme CourtKevin StittEnvironmental Protection Agency (EPA)Gentner DrummondRyan WaltersOklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA)Open Records Act
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
