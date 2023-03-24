Abortion ruling, toxic waste, Oklahoma Turnpike Authority audit and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Politics Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about a decision by the State Supreme Court allowing women the "limited right" to an abortion to save their lives, the Environmental Protection Agency telling Gov. Kevin Stitt he can't legally refuse shipment of toxic waste from a train derailment in Ohio and an advisory opinion from Attorney General Gentner Drummond over State Superintendent Ryan Walters' move to create new education rules.

The trio also discusses a call by the attorney general for an investigative audit of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and AG Drummond releasing a backlog of Open Records requests, with some dating back years before he took office.