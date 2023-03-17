Volkswagen snubs Oklahoma, toxic waste, bank closures and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Volkswagen choosing Canada over Oklahoma for its electric vehicle battery plant despite a $700M incentive package, Gov. Kevin Stitt declining to accept a shipment of toxic waste from the train derailment in Ohio and Oklahoma banks are working to reassure customers and shareholders after two high profile bank closures over the weekend.

The trio also discusses the firing of Oklahoma Veterans' Affairs Executive Director Joel Kintsel, an outspoken critic of Stitt, and the State Department of Education firing the organizer of the Teacher of the Year ceremony after State Superintendent Ryan Walters showed up late to the event and made several gaffes.