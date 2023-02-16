Norman turnpike extension, AG Gentner Drummond, Catholic charter school and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about questions arising over a state lawmaker selling her house to the Turnpike Authority at more than $100K above the appraisal for the agency's expansion in Norman, Attorney General Gentner Drummond taking over a criminal case against a state lawmaker and Drummond dropping a lawsuit designed to challenge tribal sovereignty in the state.
The trio also discusses the Catholic Church asking for a tax-payer funded virtual charter school and state lawmakers advancing a bill to give them more control over the State Board of Education.