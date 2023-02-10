© 2021 KOSU
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

State of the State, recreational marijuana opposition, Drummond investigates veterans' board and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published February 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the governor's State of the State address to open the 2023 legislative session.

The trip also discusses new opposition to State Question 820 to legalize recreational marijuana facing a vote on March 7 and Attorney General Gentner Drummond planning to investigate new appointments by the governor to the Oklahoma Veterans' Commission.

Kevin Stitt Oklahoma's 2023 legislative session recreational marijuana marijuana Gentner Drummond
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
