State of the State, recreational marijuana opposition, Drummond investigates veterans' board and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the governor's State of the State address to open the 2023 legislative session.

The trip also discusses new opposition to State Question 820 to legalize recreational marijuana facing a vote on March 7 and Attorney General Gentner Drummond planning to investigate new appointments by the governor to the Oklahoma Veterans' Commission.