This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Execution delay request, Veterans Commission replacements, Oklahoma Tourism Department and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published January 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Attorney General Gentner Drummond requesting a delay in the next executions and Gov. Kevin Stitt replacing four members of the Veteran Commission.

The trio also discusses the new power for Oklahoma's Congressional delegation in the Republican controlled U.S. House and the new leader of the Tourism Department giving a frank assessment of the "toxic culture" at the agency.

This Week in Oklahoma Politics Gentner Drummondexecutionslethal injectionKevin StittveteransTom ColeFrank LucasKevin HernStephanie BiceJosh BrecheenOklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
For more than two decades, Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
