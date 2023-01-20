Execution delay request, Veterans Commission replacements, Oklahoma Tourism Department and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Attorney General Gentner Drummond requesting a delay in the next executions and Gov. Kevin Stitt replacing four members of the Veteran Commission.

The trio also discusses the new power for Oklahoma's Congressional delegation in the Republican controlled U.S. House and the new leader of the Tourism Department giving a frank assessment of the "toxic culture" at the agency.