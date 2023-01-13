Stitt's second term, Ryan Walters resigns CEO post, new AG Gentner Drummond and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and civil rights attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt's second inaugural speech to kick off a new term in office and Stitt abruptly replacing two-thirds of the State Board of Education on only his second day.

The trio also discusses new State Superintendent Ryan Walters resigning as CEO for an organization advocating for private schools and new Attorney General Gentner Drummond taking the case against Epic Charter School's founders back from the Oklahoma County District Attorney.