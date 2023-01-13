© 2021 KOSU
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Stitt's second term, Ryan Walters resigns CEO post, new AG Gentner Drummond and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published January 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and civil rights attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt's second inaugural speech to kick off a new term in office and Stitt abruptly replacing two-thirds of the State Board of Education on only his second day.

The trio also discusses new State Superintendent Ryan Walters resigning as CEO for an organization advocating for private schools and new Attorney General Gentner Drummond taking the case against Epic Charter School's founders back from the Oklahoma County District Attorney.

Kevin Stitt Oklahoma State Board of Education Ryan Walters Gentner Drummond Epic Charter School
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
For more than two decades, Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
