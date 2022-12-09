Cabinet financial disclosures, 2023 legislative priorities, lowering the gun age and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the governor's cabinet releasing financial disclosure records, legislative leaders releasing their priorities for the 2023 session and a Republican lawmaker filing a bill to lower the age for handguns.

The trio also discusses a win in court for opponents of a turnpike expansion in Norman and the resignation of the CEO of the Oklahoma County Jail.