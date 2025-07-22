This Old House Radio Hour
Saturdays from 5 to 6 a.m. and Sundays from 9 to 10 a.m.
This Old House Radio Hour is your new destination for all things home improvement, DIY, and restoration. Hosted by This Old House editor Jenn Largesse, each week we tackle your home repair questions, share expert advice, and bring you incredible stories of craftsmanship and renovation. From historic restorations to practical fixes, we celebrate the art of doing things right.
Find more at thisoldhouse.com/radiohour
-
Is Your Home Energy Smart? + Foolproof Plaster Repair + HVAC Duct Cleaning DemystifiedThis week we break down how to build a net-zero home with YouTuber Matt Ferrell—from electrification and heat pumps to solar, batteries, and smart load-shifting. Then On Point’s Meghna Chakrabarti takes us back to her Corvallis, Oregon childhood home where her parents grew their version of the American dream. And Cheap Old Houses spotlights a 1930s stucco in San Antonio and a Mississippi farmstead with room to grow. In This Episode You Will Learn:*Plaster ceilings: How to assess hairline vs. structural cracks and repair them with mesh tape, skim coat, and repainting—without a costly tear-out. (9:04)*Duct cleaning cadence: How to decide if your ducts actually need cleaning (filter MERV ratings, photo/snake-cam check) and set a realistic 3–5 year schedule. (14:32)*Hot upstairs/half-story: How to cool and heat a tricky finished attic with a mini-split now, and plan insulation/air-sealing or an over-roof upgrade later. (21:33)*Leaky gable vents: How to permanently seal/flash problem vents using liquid flashing, a drip edge, and PVC trim for a watertight closure. (25:29)*Smelly washer: How to de-funk a front-loader with a vinegar/water scrub of the drum and gasket—and keep odors away by drying with the door ajar. (49:50)All of this, plus we’re answering your home improvement questions at 877-This Old House Radio Hour! — That’s (877) 864-7460.
-
Home Inspection Nightmares + Shocking Contractor Scams + DIY Fixes You NEED to KnowInspector Fletch walks us through the essentials of a professional home inspection—from spotting foundation cracks and moisture intrusion to attic ventilation and hidden safety risks—so homeowners can protect their biggest investment with confidence. Plus, New Yorker editor David Remnick recalls life in a Moscow flat as a young correspondent during the collapse of the Soviet Union, showing how home and history intertwine in unexpected ways. Finally, our experts break down the red flags, green lights, and smart questions to ask before hiring a contractor so you don’t get burned. In this episode, you will learn:Spot foundation cracks and moisture problems before they turn into costly repairs. (3:32)Phase and prioritize projects as a new homeowner so you save money and stress. (8:56)Handle wiring issues safely and know when it’s time to call a licensed electrician. (14:49)Fix a rotted bathroom floor caused by leaks with a clear, step-by-step repair. (20:21)Hire the right contractor by recognizing red flags and asking the smart questions. (49:14)All of this, plus we’re answering your home improvement questions at 877-This Old House Radio Hour! — That’s (877) 864-7460. Keywords#homeInspection #foundationcrack #moistureproblems #electricalwiring #whentocallanelectrician #bathroomfloorrot #toiletleak #howtohireacontractor #contractorredflags#David Remnick #TheNewYorker #Russia #ThisOldHouse #DIY #HomeImprovement
-
Amazing DIY Hacks to Remove Stains, Rust and Scratches + How Paint Colors Boosts Mood + Billy Gardell’s Dream HouseLearn how the right paint colors can boost your mood, why muted patterns calm anxiety, how to test pipes for lead with a magnet, the fix for mysterious cracking tile noises, and whether solar panels work on moonlight. Plus: Mike and Molly’s Billy Gardell shares the story of buying his first home, experts tackle driveway erosion, and you’ll get pro tips like removing marble stains with baking soda and protecting tools with charcoal.
-
Alton Brown’s DIY Smoker + Paint Hole Filling with Bondo + Replacing Cracked MarbleWe meet the founders of Move Over Bob, a fast-growing initiative to inspire more young women to enter the trades, Bangles founder Susanna Hoffs takes us inside the living room she transformed into a recording studio, and Alton Brown shows us how to hack everyday hardware into outdoor cooking gear. Plus, our experts tackle listener calls ranging from squeaky theater floors to century-old wiring, offering hands-on solutions for projects big and small.In this episode you will learn: Stage squeaks: How to locate joists, use trim/finish screws, and fill for a seamless, quiet repair. (8:41)Paint hole filling: Using Bondo and other high-quality fillers for thousands of small nail holes, and the importance of keying filler deep into wood for durability. (16:14)Historic siding (1888 cottage): Oil vs. water-based primer and topcoat strategy for long-term exterior durability. (17:08)Marble vanity + cracked sink: Which professional to call first (plumber vs. countertop fabricator), replacement options, and pitfalls of vessel sinks. (19:52)Old wiring (cloth/asbestos wrapped): Why electrical tape is not enough, safety concerns, and when a full rewire is the only option. (27:26) Keywords#MoveoverBob #womenintrades #SuzannaHoffs #DIY acoustics #Alton Brown #outdoorcooking #squeakystage #oilvswaterprimer #marble #asbestoswiring
-
Home Security That Actually Works + The Benefits of Ventless Dryers + Smart Mirror InstallationThe future of home security — from smart locks and cameras to Wi-Fi safety and DIY alarm systems. Plus, Grammy-winning banjo player Alison Brown takes us inside Nashville’s legendary Hillbilly Central, we tour a historic 1811 log home and a lakeside A-frame in Indiana with Cheap Old Houses, and our pros answer your DIY questions on fascia repair, smart mirror installation, ventless dryers, and roof moss removal.All of this, plus we’re answering your home improvement questions at 877-This Old House Radio Hour! — That’s (877) 864-7460.In This Episode You Will Learn:How to build a layered modern home security system with high-security locks, cameras, alarms, and Wi-Fi safeguards. (1:04)The right way to repair fascia boards, prevent wood rot, and protect your roofline with proper priming and painting. (11:18)How to safely install a smart mirror on a tiled bathroom wall, including wiring tips and circuit planning. (14:09)The surprising benefits of a ventless dryer—from saving energy to reducing fire risk and adding placement flexibility. (21:24)The best way to remove moss and lichen from your roof without damaging shingles, plus tricks to stop regrowth. (27:14)A mason’s simple fix for mortar that’s drying too fast, saving time and material on any masonry project. (50:06) KEYWORDS#homesecurity #smartlocks #smartcameras #alarmsystems #passwordsecurity #smarthome #deadbolt #homesafety #ThisOldHouseRadio Hour #alisonbrown #nashville #ventlessdryer #smartmirrorinstallation
-
Stop Your EV Charger From Blowing Fuses + Fix Crank-Out Windows Like a Pro + The Ultimate AC Buyer’s GuideDiscover how tool lending libraries are transforming DIY, get expert advice on fixing crank-out windows, troubleshoot EV charging electrical mysteries, and explore actress and filmmaker Embeth Davidtz's soulful Hawaiian home restoration—plus insider tips for buying your next air conditioner. From hands-on repairs to design inspiration, this episode of This Old House Radio Hour delivers practical know-how you can use right now.In This Episode, You Will Learn: Step-by-step solutions for repairing or replacing a crank-out window sash without breaking the bank (8:06) Expert troubleshooting for electrical issues caused by EV chargers, solar panels, and GFCI outlets (13:56) Fixing weather stripping on a wood front door (21:06) Replacing or removing a glass tile backsplash (25:42) How to choose the right air conditioner for your space—covering BTUs, efficiency, noise levels, and must-have modern features (40:07)Keywords: #toollendinglibrary #DIY #homeimprovementtips #crank-outwindowrepair #EVcharger #airconditionerbuyingguide #EmbethDavidtz #Kauai #portableACvswindowAC #BTUcalculator #ThisOldHouseRadioHour
-
Mind-blowing Smart Home Technology + Daryl Hall’s 1787 Farm House + Fixing Cracked Concrete FloorsTech Radar’s Lance Ulanoff reveals the one smart home upgrade that truly changes how your house functions—and it’s not what you think. Plus, Daryl Hall gives a tour of his 1787 farmhouse, and our experts answer your calls on noisy windows, wobbly railings, and cracked concrete floors. In This Episode, You Will Learn:The one smart home upgrade worth investing in—and how it actually works (1:00)What to do if your stair railing is wobbly and unsafe (09:05)How to block out highway noise with an interior storm window (20:16)The best way to fix and seal a powdery, cracked concrete floor (26:11)How Daryl Hall restored his 1787 farmhouse—and what it taught him about (32:49)Keywords: #SmartHomeUpgrade #SmartThermostat #SmartHomePrivacy #DarylHallHouse #ThisOldHousePodcast #HistoricHomeTour #DIYHomeRepair #NoisyWindowsFix #CrackedConcreteFloor #StairRailingRepair
-
This Simple Fix Will Save Your Crumbling Foundation + Are You Prepared For When the Power Goes Out?Designer Stacey Lapuk shares how to reinvent your home post-divorce—creating spaces that reflect who you are now, not who you used to be. Plus, we dig into generator basics, haunted house tales from cartoon voice legend Billy West, and DIY fixes for rusted beams, drawer upgrades, and countertop repairs.In This Episode, You’ll Learn:How to redesign your home after divorce or heartbreak (0:55)What to know before buying a generator (portable vs. standby) (40:21)Whether rust on steel beams is a structural issue—or just cosmetic (8:05)If soft-close drawers can be added to existing cabinetry (17:43)The best way to fix chips in cultured marble countertops (23:07)#breakupdesign #postdivorcehome #generatorbuyingguide #rustrepair #softclosedrawers #culturedmarblefix #BillyWest #ThisOldHouseRadioHour #hauntedhouse #billywest #futurama #renandstimpyAll of this, plus we’re answering your home improvement questions at 877-This Old House Radio Hour! — That’s (877) 864-7460.
-
Make Your Home Allergy Free + Fix Squeaky Wood FloorsThis week on This Old House Radio Hour, we’re talking about something you can’t see but definitely feel: the air inside your home. Kenneth Mendez, president of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, shares the smartest, science-backed ways to improve indoor air quality—from high-heat laundry to HEPA vacuums—and explains why your bedroom might be the most important place to start.Then, The Splendid Table’s Francis Lam takes us back to the New Jersey home of his childhood. With vivid stories of birthday parties, incense-filled kitchens, and Hardy Boys books read in a mirror-covered living room, Francis reflects on how homes carry our deepest identities and contradictions.We also help callers tackle squeaky floors, stubborn drafts, mismatched temperatures, and that infamous 1970s gold bathtub. Plus, a fresh edition of House Rules and a real estate segment from Cheap Old Houses featuring a tiny Gothic summer cottage and a quirky Kansas gem for under $55,000.All this, plus a “Simple Fix” from Tom Silva that will stop your window drafts cold.In This Episode, You Will Learn:How to reduce indoor allergens room-by-room (0:55)Where to place air purifiers for maximum impact (3:56)Tips for dealing with uneven heating in split-level homes (17:13)How to fix squeaky wood floors with a DIY plug-and-glue method (22:49)When that faint stain on your drywall means trouble—and when it doesn’t (27:53)
-
Home Design for The Neurodivergent + Attic Insulation 101From designing homes that support neurodivergent family members to building your cat the ultimate backyard enclosure, this episode is packed with practical advice for every kind of household. Plus, we tour author Sloane Crosley’s West Village apartment and share DIY fixes for leaky outlets, drafty attics, wood siding, and crumbly foundations.• Inclusive Home Design (:55)• Attic Insulation 101 (8:42)• Restoring Old Wood Siding (16:38)• Painting Stone Foundations (26:28)• Building the Perfect Catio (39:37)Keywords: #InclusiveHomeDesign #NeurodivergentSupport #DrSusanFaja #SensoryFriendlySpaces #AtticInsulationTips #WoodSidingRestoration #CatioBuild #SloaneCrosley #PictureHangingHack#HomeDIYProjects #HistoricHomeRestoration #CatLoversDIY #SealDraftyOutlets #CalmingHomeDesign #HomeImprovementTips #Catio #ThisOldHouse