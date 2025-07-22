Is Your Home Energy Smart? + Foolproof Plaster Repair + HVAC Duct Cleaning Demystified

This week we break down how to build a net-zero home with YouTuber Matt Ferrell—from electrification and heat pumps to solar, batteries, and smart load-shifting. Then On Point’s Meghna Chakrabarti takes us back to her Corvallis, Oregon childhood home where her parents grew their version of the American dream. And Cheap Old Houses spotlights a 1930s stucco in San Antonio and a Mississippi farmstead with room to grow. In This Episode You Will Learn:*Plaster ceilings: How to assess hairline vs. structural cracks and repair them with mesh tape, skim coat, and repainting—without a costly tear-out. (9:04)*Duct cleaning cadence: How to decide if your ducts actually need cleaning (filter MERV ratings, photo/snake-cam check) and set a realistic 3–5 year schedule. (14:32)*Hot upstairs/half-story: How to cool and heat a tricky finished attic with a mini-split now, and plan insulation/air-sealing or an over-roof upgrade later. (21:33)*Leaky gable vents: How to permanently seal/flash problem vents using liquid flashing, a drip edge, and PVC trim for a watertight closure. (25:29)*Smelly washer: How to de-funk a front-loader with a vinegar/water scrub of the drum and gasket—and keep odors away by drying with the door ajar. (49:50)All of this, plus we’re answering your home improvement questions at 877-This Old House Radio Hour! — That’s (877) 864-7460.