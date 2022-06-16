Oklahoma teens ask policymakers to not downplay their experiences

Ahmari Sango and Aspen Harrod want to be heard.

Too often, the pair of Northwest Oklahoma City teens told StateImpact, voices like theirs are simply ignored by decision makers.

In their conversation with StateImpact’s Robby Korth on the cusp of high school graduation, they say there are some encouraging strides being made in representation, specifically the election of Rep. Mauree Turner in 2020. But there’s still more work to be done. And young people like them are happy to take up that mantle.

StateImpact’s Robby Korth and KOSU’s Kateleigh Mills produced this story in partnership with Focus: Black Oklahoma. This story is part of the America Amplified initiative using community engagement to inform and strengthen local, regional and national journalism. America Amplified is a public media initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

This conversation was produced with support from the Education Writers Association. The mission of the Education Writers Association is to strengthen the community of education writers and improve the quality of education coverage to better inform the public.