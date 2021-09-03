6 Images
Shawnee tornadoes
60086D54-94A8-4EA2-BC78-D7724259ED2E.jpg
Downed trees and damaged buildings at Oklahoma Baptist University. (Graycen Wheeler / KOSU)
IMG_2543.jpg
Buffy Dunk (left) and her family went to OBU this morning to help clean up tornado damage. (Graycen Wheeler / KOSU)
IMG_2551.jpg
On OBU's campus, Shawnee Hall suffered broken windows and a lost facade. (Graycen Wheeler / KOSU)
IMG_2567.jpg
Shawnee High School's athletic facilities took damage in the storm. (Graycen Wheeler / KOSU)
IMG_2588.jpg
Downed power poles behind Shawnee High School. (Graycen Wheeler / KOSU)
IMG_2583.jpg
A gym that a tornado destroyed at Shawnee High School. (Graycen Wheeler / KOSU)
1/6