Shane Brown photos of White Hair Memorial
A collection of photos by Shane Brown for KOSU of the White Hair Memorial.
072023_KOSU_WhiteHair-5.jpg
A sign greets visitors of the White Hair Memorial in Osage County. (Shane Brown / For KOSU)
072023_KOSU_WhiteHair-31.jpg
An Osage Wedding Coat at White Hair Memorial in Osage County. (Shane Brown / For KOSU)
072023_KOSU_WhiteHair-37.jpg
An example of cultural items that can be found at White Hair Memorial in Osage County. (Shane Brown / For KOSU)
072023_KOSU_WhiteHair-21.jpg
There is a large collection of books and other items courtesy Osage historian Louise Burns and his wife Ruth Burns at the White Hair Memorial in Osage County. (Shane Brown / For KOSU)
072023_KOSU_WhiteHair-41.jpg
A closeup of the intricate work of cultural items at the White Hair Memorial in Osage County. (Shane Brown / For KOSU)
072023_KOSU_WhiteHair-67 (1).jpg
White Hair Memorial Director Tara Damron displays cultural items at the museum in Osage County. (Shane Brown / For KOSU)
072023_KOSU_WhiteHair-47.jpg
White Hair Memorial in Osage County. (Shane Brown / For KOSU)
