Science

What it's like to remember nearly every face

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Andrea GutierrezSanaz Meshkinpour
Published December 9, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST
blvdone / Shutterstock

Yenny Seo remembers nearly every face — that's because she is a super recognizer.

Yenny Seo remembers nearly every face — that's because she is a super recognizer. She describes what it's like to live with this extraordinary ability.

About Yenny Seo

Yenny Seo is based in Melbourne, Australia and currently works as a Korean–English translator.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Andrea Gutierrez and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Andrea Gutierrez (she/her) is an assistant producer on It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders. She's drawn to stories at the intersections of gender, race, class and ability in arts and culture.
