Chemists win Nobel Prize for 'new form of molecular architecture'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 8, 2025 at 11:02 AM CDT

This year’s Nobel Prize-winning chemists designed porous materials that can pull water from the desert air, capture carbon dioxide from factories, and scoop pollution out of water.

They’re called metal-organic frameworks, and the Prize committee called them “a new form of molecular architecture.” The Nobel laureates are Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar Yaghi.

Here & Now‘s Rob Schmitz speaks with Dorothy Phillips, President of the American Chemical Society.

