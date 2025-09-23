Interactive career fair helps Oklahoma girls fly to success in aviation roles

Ten-year-old Mel Armstrong is a helicopter fanatic. Hearing about her dad’s experience in the Navy sparked her interest in the aircraft, and after her mom told her she could save lives as a medevac pilot, she set her heart on a future career.

Saturday marked an important step toward that goal — her first time in a helicopter, which was just one of the exhibits at the 2025 Girls in Aviation Day.

“I think my favorite part about coming here today is just being in an actual helicopter and getting to meet someone who actually knows what you're trying to ask,” Armstrong said.

Girls in Aviation Day is a global initiative from Women in Aviation International that seeks to expose young women to a variety of aerospace careers. In Oklahoma City, the State Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics, in partnership with the Oklahoma Aerospace Foundation, invited girls (and boys) to Will Rogers International Airport for the chance to explore pathways from space flight to engineering.

Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics / Facebook Colonel (ret.) Eileen Collins answers questions from aspiring aviators.

The keynote speaker of the event was Colonel (ret.) Eileen Collins. Collins was the first American woman to command a space shuttle flight. She answered questions from aspiring aviators before they got to see an early screening of SPACEWOMAN, a documentary about Collins.

“Being a woman in a primarily man's world might make you feel like you are standing out, or maybe, ‘I don't fit in,’” Collins said. “I would say, don't worry about that. Just think about what you want to do.”

Women currently make up 10% of commercial pilots , and are even less represented in fields like mechanics and repairs. The career fair also comes as the aviation industry has spent 2025 wrestling with the consequences of understaffing , which has led to both fatal crashes and close calls.

Girls at the event took the potential dangers of their careers seriously. Armstrong’s preference for helicopters over planes is due in part to the fact that pilots are responsible for fewer passengers than on commercial flights. And for Loralynn Landes, age 16, fear of heights is a consideration as she decides if aviation is the path for her.

Regardless of whether she is a future pilot, Landes was awed by the aircraft on display Saturday. It was the first time she had been inside a plane.

“It's, like, amazing. Like seeing all these airplanes and helicopters and all that is so much fun. You just gotta take in the moment,” Landes said.

In addition to introducing young women to different jobs, Collins pointed to the event as an opportunity for the next generation to build a community of mentors in the industry. For participants, it brought a connection to peers, too.

Eleven-year-old Royal Alexander attended the fair with a group of girls from her school.

“Coming here and being with my friends,” Alexander said when asked about her favorite part of the day. “And, like, this whole field trip is fun. That was my favorite part. Like, being with them.”