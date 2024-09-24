OSU gets federal funds to study low-altitude weather with small unmanned aircraft
The National Institute of Science and Technology is awarding $5.5 million to OSU to research local, low-altitude weather. The idea is to make it safe for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Advanced Air Mobility craft — colloquially called drones — to be a part of the federally regulated National Airspace System.
The researchers hope to use sensors on those aircraft to plan paths for them based on local weather as they’re in flight.
“The meteorology community will be able to leverage this data to refine weather products and extend warning times for potentially hazardous conditions contributing to critical safety measures being employed,” OSU President Kayse Shrum said in a statement.
The technology could also help inform other aircraft, like air ambulance helicopters, move safely through low-altitude weather. That’s according to a joint press release from Congressman Frank Lucas and Sen. Markwayne Mullin. The two Republican lawmakers sponsored the Congressional Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024, which directed this money to OSU.