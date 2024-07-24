© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation scientist receives $2.4 million to study genetic mutations

By Jillian Taylor
Published July 24, 2024 at 7:40 AM CDT
Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation scientist Gaurav Varshney.
Provided by the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation
Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation scientist Gaurav Varshney.

The National Institutes of Health awarded an Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF) scientist $2.4 million to study disease-causing genetic mutations.

Gaurav Varshney’s lab uses zebrafish to study the effects of genetic variants. That’s because more than 80% of disease-causing genes in humans are also found in zebrafish, and their transparent bodies make it easier to track organ development through testing.

Varshney aims to research mutations more efficiently and on a larger scale with the four-year grant. He committed to studying 80 genes related to neurological disorders, hearing loss and musculoskeletal diseases. But he said he thinks he could get closer to studying 200 genes over four years.

Dr. Patrick Gaffney, who chairs OMRF’s Genes & Human Disease Research Program, said in a press release Varshney’s work will benefit scientists studying these disorders through zebrafish.

“His approach will help fill the gap between discovering disease genes and understanding their functional impacts,” Gaffney said.

Varshney’s work could pave the way for potential drug therapies.

Sign up for The KOSU Daily newsletter!

Get the latest Oklahoma news in your inbox every weekday morning.

* indicates required
Tags
Science Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF)
Jillian Taylor
Jillian Taylor has been StateImpact Oklahoma's health reporter since August 2023.
See stories by Jillian Taylor
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content