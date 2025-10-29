American Indian Exposition celebrates its rich history, 90th year in Anadarko

The 90th annual American Indian Exposition has a rich history, stemming back to the 1930s. It was created on the heels of the Craterville Park Indian Fair held near Cache in southwest Oklahoma between 1924 and 1933, and featured horse racing, crafts and reenactments of Indian attacks on European settlers.

A group of Indigenous folks got together to create something they thought better represented their communities, and the South Western Indian Fair was born, later morphing with another group to become the American Indian Exposition. The reenactments were discontinued, but they kept the crafts and archery, which continue today.

Horace Poolaw , a Kiowa photographer, even captured the history of the exposition during his life, and had his photographs displayed at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in New York City.

American Indian Exposition President Thomas Goombi, who is Kiowa and Osage, said the event has developed to appeal to today’s younger generations.

“We kind of moved the expo just for the children, so they can come and they can remember when they were kids, because that's how I remembered,” Goombi said.

Throughout the years, its national recognition has slowed — something he is trying to change.

“When I was a teenager, probably around 13 [or] 14, I remember being in the expo band, playing during the horse races, playing music and marching in the parade,” Goombi recalled. “The Anadarko High School Band, they were in the parade as well. It was a big thing. And I wanted to get it back to that — get it back to its splendor.”

Goombi estimates about 2,500 people will attend the event. But in the exposition’s heyday, crowds were about three times bigger.

“I just wanted to improve it in each year and get better,” Goombi said. “Maybe these little kids that are here today, they'll be inspired and they continue on, and then they'll keep looking out for the generations after them.”

This year’s exposition will honor the DJ for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Marcus Anthony Guinn, as Indian of the Year. Guinn is Osage, Potawatomi and Delaware.

Steven Paul Judd, Kiowa and Chotaw filmmaker, director and screenwriter, is also taking home a prestigious award, Indian Artist of the Year. Both are expected to attend the event.

Goombi said 14 tribes participate in the event, including the seven tribal nations in the area: Kiowa, Comanche, Apache, Wichita, Caddo, Delaware and Fort Sill Apache tribes.