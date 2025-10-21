Caddo, Texas leaders reach agreement to protect tribal nation's ancestral sites

At the heart of the agreement is the goal to protect the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site in Alto, Texas, where a Caddo village and ceremonial center used to reside more than 1,200 years ago. Three earthen mounds still remain in the east Texas area.

Caddo Nation Chairman Bobby Gonzalez called the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between state and tribal leaders a win-win, which he said took years in the making — beginning when he took office.

"The MOU is a vital step in honoring and protecting the heritage of the Caddo people," Gonzalez said in a statement . "These lands and resources are a living connection to our ancestors, and this partnership ensures they are preserved with the respect and care they deserve."

The agreement outlines a consultation process for educational and historical programming at the Caddo Mounds Historic Site, which is open to the public and features guided tours as well as hands-on activities.

The MOU also acknowledges the Texas Antiquities Code , which protects archeological and historic sites on public lands. And it ensures the parties will collaborate to resolve any disputes related to the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, or NAGPRA, which mandates human remains, funerary and sacred objects be returned to the associated tribal nations and lineal descendants.

"I think this agreement is the start of a new relationship with the THC as we build a stronger, deeper understanding of the Caddo Nation and the culture that is rooted in Texas and that we really need to celebrate," said Joseph Bell , Executive Director of the Texas Historical Commission and State Historic Preservation Officer of Texas.