Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative.

Caddo, Texas leaders reach agreement to protect tribal nation's ancestral sites

KOSU | By Sarah Liese (Twilla)
Published October 21, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
John L. Nau, III, Chairman of the Texas Historical Commission, (left) and Caddo Nation Chairman Bobby Gonzalez (right) sign the Memorandum of Understanding.
Caddo Nation of Oklahoma
John L. Nau, III, Chairman of the Texas Historical Commission, (left) and Caddo Nation Chairman Bobby Gonzalez (right) shake hands.

The Caddo Nation signed an agreement with the Texas Historical Commission last month, ensuring the tribal nation has a seat at the table when making decisions about its historic sites.

At the heart of the agreement is the goal to protect the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site in Alto, Texas, where a Caddo village and ceremonial center used to reside more than 1,200 years ago. Three earthen mounds still remain in the east Texas area.

Caddo Nation Chairman Bobby Gonzalez called the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between state and tribal leaders a win-win, which he said took years in the making — beginning when he took office.

"The MOU is a vital step in honoring and protecting the heritage of the Caddo people," Gonzalez said in a statement. "These lands and resources are a living connection to our ancestors, and this partnership ensures they are preserved with the respect and care they deserve."

The agreement outlines a consultation process for educational and historical programming at the Caddo Mounds Historic Site, which is open to the public and features guided tours as well as hands-on activities.

The MOU also acknowledges the Texas Antiquities Code, which protects archeological and historic sites on public lands. And it ensures the parties will collaborate to resolve any disputes related to the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, or NAGPRA, which mandates human remains, funerary and sacred objects be returned to the associated tribal nations and lineal descendants.

"I think this agreement is the start of a new relationship with the THC as we build a stronger, deeper understanding of the Caddo Nation and the culture that is rooted in Texas and that we really need to celebrate," said Joseph Bell, Executive Director of the Texas Historical Commission and State Historic Preservation Officer of Texas.

The agreement signifies the legacy of Caddo people living in Texas will persist, not just in the word “Texas”— named after the Caddo word for friend or ‘tejas’ — but in their current role as continuing protectors of their cultural resources and ancestral lands in the state.

Tags
Race & Culture Caddo NationTexasIndigenous peoples
Sarah Liese (Twilla)
Sarah Liese (Twilla) reports on Indigenous Affairs for KOSU.
See stories by Sarah Liese (Twilla)
