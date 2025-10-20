Caddo youth keep traditions alive with Gardening Day, end-of-summer harvest

On a hot evening in early September, a group of children and teenagers met after school near the Caddo Nation Cultural Building to assess the summer’s harvest in the tribe’s community garden. They are part of the Hasinai Scouts, a Caddo Nation program designed to teach the next generation how to be good relatives in their communities.

“Show me where our k'unu (watermelon) field is,” River Whittle tells the group.

Whittle is the cultural resource specialist at the Caddo Nation Childcare Center and is a Caddo Nation citizen and descendant of the Delaware Nation. She explained that this year, the Caddo Nation held two Gardening Days for the Hasinai Scouts — one focused on planting and the other on harvesting.

“Today is our part two, and it's our harvest,” Whittle said. “The question they're answering today is like, ‘Once that plant completes its life cycle, what do you do with it?’”

Sarah Liese / KOSU A Hasinai Scout holds a watermelon she found. She said this discovery was her favorite part of the day. " I was walking through the garden and I saw it," she said. "And the stem was brown. And I looked at it, and it had a yellow spot."

In their quest to answer the question, the scouts played Pictionary, drawing plants and naming them in Caddo: k'unu hasak'uh (watermelon), dabas (beans) k'unu kakikasni (pumpkin) and kisí (corn).

They plucked ripe foods and learned what to do if they weren’t able to be eaten.

“Sometimes our plants die, right?” Whittle tells the group. “Even if we can't eat them, we can always scoop them up. We can put them in the ground. We can turn that ground every few months, and that makes our compost.”

Sarah Liese / KOSU A Hasinai Scout finds a ripe watermelon in the Caddo Nation's community garden on September 9, 2025.

Working in the garden is new to some of the Hasinai Scouts, but not all of them.

Constance Smith, a junior in high school, said she’s worked in her mother’s garden planting flowers. During that gardening experience and the one with the scouts, she said she learned multiple lessons.

“It grows just how we do, and it helps people today to eat and do things,” Smith said. “I've learned how it's easy and kind of hard [to plant]. And it takes patience.”

Sarah Liese / KOSU Constance Smith shows off a sunflower she discovered in the Caddo Nation's community garden. "It's a good way to learn about our traditions and how the Caddo people were," she said about her experience as a Hasinai Scout.

Ha'ahat kakini'akáh'ah (That which is patient): Caddo Nation invests in growing gardeners

Patience is also key for the growth and development of the Caddo childcare program, which is about to get a modernly designed center equipped with solar panels on nearly 80 acres of land northwest of Hinton.

Lauryn French, the Caddo Nation Childcare Program Director, said she’s been able to help expand the counties they serve to 17 in Oklahoma and stretch their grant dollars.

“In a span of two years, we went from a $400,000 program to a $3 million program,” French said. “And then from there we ended up with additional money. Then we became a $5 million program.”

Now, she said they bring in about $6 million in programming and serve 500 children.

The food sovereignty efforts have also sprouted, after years of discussions, and this year the garden turned two.

“So I have been the director of the program for about eight years, and every year, a conversation of a garden or some effort towards a garden has been done,” French said.

French is Delaware, Caddo, Otoe, Pawnee and Wyandotte. She said the driving idea that helped them create a sustainable plan was: “If I can’t find people to help us with gardens — like adults to come volunteer, or staff to do it — we’re just going to have to grow gardeners.”

Sarah Liese / KOSU Two Hasinai Scouts explore the Caddo Nation's community garden on Sept. 9, 2025.

“And really the viability of the success of all of this was that we have children that are doing it, which encouraged them more to eat the food, prep the food and everything else like that,” French said.

French said Hasinai Scouts were participating in cultural activities before the COVID-19 pandemic, but it wasn’t until 2022 that the programming continued consecutively.

The name “Hasinai” comes from one of the six Caddo bands, French said.

“So the band that settled here around, like the Binger area, was called Hasinai,” French said.

The scouts, ranging from toddlers to teenagers, learn about Caddo culture through after-school programming. French said they also cultivate friendships and build social and emotional skills.

“So they'll cook meals sometimes for elders, for family members,” she said. “They'll do salsas …and they get to take it home to their families. …[It] has been a really neat opportunity to watch children build a better relationship, not just understanding where food comes from, but being a part of that process.”

Along with the revitalization of these foodways, the community garden is also helping to ensure food security for the area. In Caddo County, about 5,000 people are food insecure, making up about 19% of the population, according to Feeding America .

“Food sovereignty, food education and food access are big issues,” said Alaina Tahlate, the Caddo Nation Language Preservationist. “Some families experience food insecurity out here. I personally believe that teaching our people to be able to grow and cook their own food is not just reviving our traditions, it's also making our community a healthier place to be.”

Whittle noted the concept of the garden also helps them take care of one another, including their elders. In some cases, the children have used corn they grew to make soup and give it to community members who weren’t feeling well.

“I think our seeds as Indigenous people have been very specifically targeted as a form of genocide and forced assimilation,” Whittle said. “Because if people don't have the ability to feed themselves, you can control people through that. And so for our people, if we can restore that relationship first and foremost with our homelands and with our Mother Earth, I think that that is like a key to the success of the longevity of our culture.”

Sarah Liese / KOSU The Corn Dance is celebrated after the Caddo Nation's successful harvest. "You guys are all welcome to dance it," Whittle said to everyone present. "You never danced it before, that's totally okay. You learn as you go. That's how a lot of our Caddo dancing is."

Reviving what had almost fallen asleep

After harvesting in the garden, the Hasinai Scouts celebrated by performing the corn dance, which the Caddo Cultural Club had practiced.

Chad Nish Earls is the president of the club and helped lead the songs. Earls said he learned a lot of the Caddo teachings later in life and is glad to see the youth learn where they come from now, so they, too, can pass it on.

“Our ancestors —all of our grandmothers and grandfathers and all the way back — really fought to keep all those things for us,” Earls said. “And that knowledge, because they knew how important it was just how to be, how to live and how to get along with others and this earth.”

Sarah Liese / KOSU Caddo Culture Club led the Corn Dance on Sept. 9, 2025. Chad Nish Earls is the president of the club and helped perform the songs. "So this is the Caddo Corn Dance, which is done to celebrate the harvest," Earls said. "And just like with all of our songs and dances, they are a celebration of life, of survival. And so whenever we adopted corn from southwestern tribes a long, long time ago, we would do this dance around the harvest time."

The combination of traditional dance, Caddo language and food practices made it a historic day for the tribe, said Tahlate.

“I think we're going to take a step forward and try to use the corn that we grew in the garden this year in our ceremonies that come around this fall,” Tahlate said. “To our knowledge, that hasn't been done in over 80 years. So we're not just reviving dances with our corn dance, which had nearly fallen asleep in recent years, we're trying to revive some of our traditional foodways as well.”

Tahlate said in the past, food bought from a grocery store was used in their ceremonies. Now, thanks to the community garden and the work from Hasinai Scouts, they can return to the traditional practice of using foods grown by Caddo hands.

“Today we have to make a real, calculated, mindful, intentional effort to come together and recreate these spaces for children to learn in a way that's fun, in a way that we're not placing a burden on them in a way that when they grow up,” Tahlate said. “I'm hoping that the resources that we're creating today will make it so that people who do live far away want to take the leap and come home [and] learn in the original context that it was meant to be learned with our people.”

French said next year the team hopes to implement foraging and gathering into the curriculum, as well as planning a trip to the Caddo homelands, which include Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and other parts of Oklahoma.