Cherokee-dubbed 'How to Train Your Dragon' offers new, engaging way to language learning

Ethan Winn is a Cherokee Nation citizen and grew up attending the tribe’s immersion school. He recalled not seeing any mainstream movies or shows in the Cherokee language — tools, he said, could have made language learning more engaging.

Now that he’s in his mid-twenties, he is helping to change that for the current and future generations as a voice actor and sound engineer for the newly released Cherokee-dubbed version of How to Train Your Dragon. Winn starred as Snotlout, the jock-like character in a group of Vikings.

“It's like an unspoken reminder that the language is actually living,” Winn said about the movie.

After racing to finish the Cherokee-dubbing in about a month, the new version of the 2010 children’s movie hit the Peacock streaming platform this week—the Cherokee Nation celebrated by holding a private screening on Tuesday before its big, public debut.

The film was made in partnership with the Cherokee Nation, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal.

“I'm already seeing it — like the impact that it's having on these children that they're able to just quote something silly [in Cherokee] and say it in a silly way that might stick with them for the remainder of their childhood,” Winn said. “So I think that's something I'm kind of looking forward to, is to see how it affects the way that they play, the way that they think, as children, in Cherokee.”

Winn said the film was created with “the most genuine heart” and can serve as a reminder that telling stories in Cherokee does not have to be limited to traditional Cherokee lore, although those stories are important.

“I think they'll get to see that it's possible to do stories like this... that they can have these worlds that they love, that they grew up loving in Cherokee,” Winn said.

Winn said the Cherokee-dubbing office has other projects in the works. One includes continuing the series of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — the Amazon Prime hit series set thousands of years before J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved classics The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Winn stars in that series as Arondir, who acts completely differently from Snotlout, his character in How to Train Your Dragon.

Overall, Winn reflected that he hopes these projects allow younger generations to see what’s possible for them as young Native language learners.

“[I] wanted to make sure that these kids have the belief that they can go beyond just becoming maybe a teacher in Cherokee or something like that,” Winn said. “But you can also be a voice actor in Cherokee, you can be a director in Cherokee, [or] you can be an audio engineer in Cherokee. They can start seeing the infinite possibilities that you can do with this language if you just really put a lot of care into it.”