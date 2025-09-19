First Americans Museum debuts 'pop-up-book' kid-friendly center in Oklahoma City

A group of Adelaide Lee Elementary School students point their fingers in excitement at the animals they recognize inside the First Americans Museum’s new Family Discovery Center.

“I see a squirrel over there,” Penelope Molina, a first grader who is Cheyenne and Arapho, said inside the Hawk’s Nest on the second floor.

Her fellow classmate points to a fox, showing what he found.

Six animal relatives inspired by traditional clan systems are highlighted: Turtle, Rabbit, Deer, Doyote, Grandma Spider and Red Tail Hawk.

Sarah Liese / KOSU The various animals and ecosystems shown throughout the Family Discovery Center allow visitors to learn more about Indigenous values, including respect, resilience, stewardship and community.

The presentation of the 114 Oklahoma animals, plants and ecosystems are spread throughout the 5,000 square-foot center with intention, according to the center’s curator and museum deputy director, Shoshana Wasserman (Thlopthlocco Tribal Town/Muscogee).

"This is more than an exhibit, it's a pop-up-book love letter," Wasserman said. "We designed the space to spark curiosity and strengthen connections across generations.”

The Family Discovery Center, or FDC, celebrated its debut on Thursday with a group of speakers who helped bring the project to life. It was a labor of love that took seven years.

Oliver Flores, an 8-year-old, is among those who contributed to the FDC’s fundraising efforts.

“I heard some people having a meeting when I was looking around the museum, and I was like, ‘Wait, they're talking about a playground — maybe putting one in the museum?’” Flores recalled. “And I was like, ‘Oh, I want to help do that.’”

After saving up about $200 in his painted turtle bank, he donated those funds to bring this play area to one of his favorite museums.

So far, he’s happy with how his investment has turned out.

“I think it's just really good because it reminds you of nature and the outdoors and how it's really just amazing to be in nature,” Flores said. “ Like, don't litter. It just reminds us of that. It's just really good.”

Sarah Liese / KOSU Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt applauds the team that made the Family Discovery Center possible.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt (Osage) is also among the center’s fans. It offers hands-on play areas, immersive storytelling and activities are inspired by STEAM — which are activities that integrate science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.

During his speech, Holt argued that there is only one other institution in the U.S. that goes to this length to bring Indigenous history and culture to the forefront — and that’s the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in Washington D.C.

“Who goes to Washington, DC, to learn about Native and Indigenous culture, right?” Holt said. “We have authenticity. We have credibility, and we have this amazing place.”

Sarah Liese / KOSU FAM's Family Discovery Center is a 5,000-square-foot exhibit featuring a pop-up book design with stories scattered throughout.

Children’s books highlighting various Indigenous topics are scattered throughout, such as Joy Harjo’s Remember and Carole Lindstrom’s My Powerful Hair. There’s also a special tree that lets out boisterous laughs with every button pressed — that’s the curator Wasserman’s favorite.

“It reminds us that we are supposed to be in this space, having fun, laughing,” Wasserman said. “So many of our stories in the other galleries— some are tragic, some are triumphant, but there's a lot of history to deal with. This is a different kind of space.”

While the center aims to pique the interest of young ones, it is also a space where Wasserman hopes generations can come together.

“Watching the kids remind the parents how to play also — that's what's so special about this place,” she said.

Sarah Liese / KOSU Adelaide Lee Elementary School students crawl inside the tunnels leading up to the second floor of FAM's new Family Discovery Center on Sept. 18, 2025.