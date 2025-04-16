© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

5 things to know about federal funding for Oklahoma Black farmers

KOSU | By Anna Pope,
Ari Fife of The Frontier
Published April 16, 2025 at 4:18 AM CDT
In the field next to his house, Richie Guess checks on his cattle as they eat a bail of hay.
Anna Pope
/
KOSU
In the field next to his house, Richie Guess checks on his cattle as they eat a bail of hay.

The Trump Administration is cutting U.S. Department of Agriculture programs aimed at helping minority farmers and other programs they’ve labeled DEI. Details about some programs have already been scrubbed from the internet and some Oklahoman recipients said they’ve had funding frozen.

Here are five takeaways from KOSU's reporting with The Frontier on the uncertain future of federal programs benefitting Oklahoma’s Black farmers.

  1. One study found historic discrimination in USDA lending practices contributed to Black farmers losing millions of acres of land worth about $326 billion in the 20th century. In recent years, the department has worked to prevent and fix discriminatory practices.
  2. The Biden-era Discrimination Financial Assistance Program was to help address historic discrimination against Black farmers and other marginalized groups. Oklahoma saw the third-highest number of payout in the nation behind Mississippi and Alabama, according to archived payment data from the agency. But some farmers were not approved for payments and others say it was not enough.
  3. Brooke Rollins, President Donald Trump’s secretary of education, repealed all DEI programs within the USDA on her first day in office. She also canceled more than $132 million in contracts and announced her office would review over a thousand more.
  4. Some initiatives in Oklahoma had their USDA funding frozen briefly after Trump took office. Oklahoma State University’s Oklahoma County extension office had secured a federal grant to support the Eastside Fresh Market in northeast Oklahoma City, a part of the city historically considered to be a food desert. The office learned the grant had been frozen in January with no explanation, but funding resumed in mid-March. A scholarship program for students studying fields including agriculture at historically Black land-grant universities, like Oklahoma’s Langston University, was also briefly paused.
  5. Some programs are still in limbo. The USDA agreed in November to pay the Greenwood Community Development Corporation $250,000 to provide financial literacy and entrepreneurial training to historic all-Black town residents. But that funding is on hold without explanation or updates, and the in-person workshops are delayed, said Freeman Culver, the organization’s administrator.

Sign up for The KOSU Daily newsletter!

Get the latest Oklahoma news in your inbox every weekday morning.

* indicates required
Tags
Race & Culture Oklahoma agricultureagricultureU.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)The Frontier
Anna Pope
Anna Pope is a reporter covering agriculture and rural issues at KOSU as a corps member with Report for America.
See stories by Anna Pope
Ari Fife of The Frontier
Ari Fife is a The Frontier staff writer focusing on race and equity issues in Oklahoma.



See stories by Ari Fife of The Frontier
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content